Bolton Says White House Blocked His Twitter Access, Possibly for Fear of What He May Say

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton returned to Twitter on Friday after a two-month hiatus saying that the White House blocked his access to the social media site, possibly for fear of what he might say.

"Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House refused to return access to my personal Twitter account," Bolton said. "Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I'm sorry to disappoint."

Bolton said his account was "suppressed unfairly" in the aftermath of his resignation. He resigned shortly before the Trump-Ukraine scandal came to light.

President Donald Trump earlier on Friday denied that the White House had frozen Bolton's account and insisted that he had a "good relationship" with the former national security adviser.

Trump has previously said that he asked Bolton to resign because his services were no longer needed, pointing out that many in his administration disagreed strongly with Bolton's suggestions on US foreign policy.

However, the latest impeachment hearings have showed that Bolton strongly opposed Trump's decision to have his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani lead foreign policy decisions in Ukraine as they held security assistance aid while seeking assurances that Kiev would launch investigations into Trump's political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.