Bolton Says Will Meet With Lukashenko During Belarus Visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Wednesday that he would discuss regional security matters with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and try to enhance bilateral diplomatic and economic relations during his upcoming visit to Belarus.

"Tomorrow I'll head to Moldova and Belarus where I'll meet with leaders from both nations to discuss regional security matters," Bolton said via Twitter. "Looking forward to strengthening our diplomatic and economic ties."

Foreign Policy reported earlier this week that Bolton would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the Eastern European nation since the turn of the century.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei declined on Wednesday to say whether Bolton was coming to the country this week.

Ties between the United States and Belarus hit rock bottom in 2006 after several Belarusian officials and entities were slapped with sanctions over alleged human rights violations and attempts to undermine democratic institutions. Their relationship began improving after Belarus took on an active role in solving the 2014 Ukraine crisis.