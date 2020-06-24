Bolton Says Wrote His Book Completely From Memory, Kept No Notes After Leaving White House

(@FahadShabbir)

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said that while writing his account of serving in the US President Donald Trump administration he relied solely on his recollections, because any notes were routinely destroyed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said that while writing his account of serving in the US President Donald Trump administration he relied solely on his recollections, because any notes were routinely destroyed.

"The Room Where It Happened" was released on Tuesday after a Federal judge dismissed the Justice Department's request to block it on the grounds that it contains classified information.

"This is the best recollection I can put together. I am blessed with a pretty good memory ... No notes were taken with me after I left the White House," Bolton said in an interview with Fox news' Bret Baier.

He has also confirmed his readiness to testify under oath about claims that Trump asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to increase purchases of agricultural equipment from several US states saying it could guarantee his victory in the 2020 election.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has rejected those allegations under oath during a Congress hearing.

"Well, look, we could line all of us who were at that meeting up under oath, I would be happy to do that too. That is my recollection, but I think, more importantly, I think that's what the Chinese side recollects as well," Bolton said.

The book has stirred the US political world with Trump's opponents lauding it for revealing the truth about the administration's actions in the realm of foreign policy, and supporters dismissing it as an unreliable and self-serving account by a disgruntled ex-employee.