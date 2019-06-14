UrduPoint.com
Bolton Says Zelenskyy's Election Opens Opportunity To Push For Donbas Peace

Fri 14th June 2019

Bolton Says Zelenskyy's Election Opens Opportunity to Push for Donbas Peace

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton in a statement said that the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opens a new opportunity to reach peace in Donbas.

"[US] Ambassador [Kurt] Volker and I met today to discuss Ukraine negotiations and agreed that President Zelenskyy's election creates new opportunity to push for peace in Donbas - a key step to improving US-Russia relations - but it's critical that Russia do its part and engage seriously," Bolton said via Twitter on Thursday.

