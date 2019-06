US National Security Advisor John Bolton will hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday before his scheduled talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem, National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US National Security Advisor John Bolton will hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday before his scheduled talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem , National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis told Sputnik on Thursday.

"US National Security Advisor Ambassador Bolton will travel to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 23, followed by trilateral and bilateral meetings to discuss regional security with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev," Marquis said. "Additionally, Ambassador Bolton will meet with the Director-General of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission Zeev Snir."