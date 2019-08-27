UrduPoint.com
Bolton To Travel To Kiev For Meetings With Ukrainian Officials On Monday - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

Bolton to Travel to Kiev for Meetings With Ukrainian Officials on Monday - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in statement on Monday that he will travel to Kiev for meetings with Ukrainian officials and that Washington supports President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reform efforts.

"I'm looking forward to my upcoming meetings with our partners in Kiev," Bolton said via Twitter. "We support President Zelenskyy's reform efforts and vision to create a stronger and more prosperous Ukraine."

On Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal said Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents at their upcoming meeting in Warsaw, Poland.

The two leaders are expected to briefly meet in Poland, where they will attend commemorative events in late August-early September that mark the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II. They are also reported to hold full-fledged talks in Washington in late September timed with the UN General Assembly session in New York.

According to the secretary of Ukraine's national security council, Oleksandr Danyliuk, the bilateral talks will focus on security.

