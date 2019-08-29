UrduPoint.com
Bolton To Voice Support For Belarus' Sovereignty During Minsk Visit - Embassy

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton will express the United States' support for independence and sovereignty of Belarus during his visit to Minsk later on Thursday, the US embassy in Belarus said.

"National Security Advisor John Robert Bolton will visit Minsk on August 29.

Ambassador Bolton will meet with President [Alexander] Lukashenko and Foreign Minister [Vladimir] Makei to discuss regional security and emphasize U.S. support for Belarus's sovereignty and independence," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Bolton said on Wednesday that he would visit Belarus and Moldova this week, adding he would meet with leaders of both nations to discuss regional security with them.

The official noted he would address regional security matters during his talks with Lukashenko and try to enhance bilateral diplomatic and economic relations during his upcoming visit to Belarus.

