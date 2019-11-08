UrduPoint.com
Bolton's Lawyers Warn Of Legal Action If Subpoena Issued In Impeachment Probe - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton's attorneys have told the House Intelligence Committee that he will take legal action if the panel issues him a subpoena to force him to testify in the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, a committee official said in a statement on Thursday.

"His counsel has informed us that unlike three other dedicated public servants who worked for him on the NSC [National Security Council] and have complied with lawful subpoenas, Mr. Bolton would take us to court if we subpoenaed him," the official said in the statement.

The House Intelligence committee had asked Bolton to appear before the panel on Thursday for a deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The official said that at the White House's instruction, Bolton not appear for his testimony, an action that adds to mounting evidence of Trump's obstruction of Congress.

Last month, former Trump adviser on Russia Fiona Hill reportedly told House impeachment investigators during a closed-door testimony that Bolton was troubled by a meeting held on July 10 with other US administration officials, including US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, where they raised the issue of investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the US leader tried to press Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

