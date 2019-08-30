(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday that US National Security Adviser John Bolton's visit to Minsk was arranged at the initiative of the United States as part of his regional tour and that there was no need to look for ulterior motives behind it since Belarus was not influenced in any way during discussions with the US official.

Earlier in the day, Bolton had talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who called the discussions "very important."

"Nobody urged anyone to join something or abandon someone or something. We have had sincere discussions about the situation in our region, the situation in the world, and discussions on matters pertaining to security, on trade and economic cooperation, and on the advancement of US-Belarus bilateral relations," Makei said following talks between the two leaders, as quoted by Belarus' Belta news agency.

According to the minister, Belarus agreed to arrange Bolton's visit at the request of the United States out of a desire to normalize bilateral relations.

"As far as I can understand, he intended to visit several countries, including Belarus, in order to get familiar with the situation in the region and learn the points of view of the leadership in these countries on the situation in the region, on prospects for how this situation will develop, taking into account the fact that not all is well," Makei said, stressing that "there is no need to look for conspiracies" behind Bolton's visit.

Makei added that Minsk and Washington agreed to continue their dialogue without avoiding sensitive issues.

Before arriving in Minsk, Bolton payed a visit to Chisinau where he held talks with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu that were focused on strengthening Moldova's defense and security.