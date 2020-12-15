Bomb Alert for Bolshoi Theater in Moscow Turns Out to Be Fake - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A bomb threat on the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, which led to an evacuation earlier on Tuesday, turned out to be fake, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.

About 500 people were evacuated from the theater after the alert.

"The checks are finished, all clear," the spokesperson said.

Bolshoi will proceed with the performance of La Bayadère planned for tonight, the theater's spokeswoman, Katerina Novikova, told Sputnik.

Moscow and other cities in Russia have had to deal with numerous fake bomb alerts in the past several months. Threat messages have led to evacuations and checks in malls, schools, courthouses and other public spaces.