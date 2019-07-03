UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Attack Kills 2 In Northern Syria

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Bomb attack kills 2 in northern Syria

At least two civilians were killed and another 28 wounded in two simultaneous bomb attacks in Syria's Aleppo province, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported

ALEPPO, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :At least two civilians were killed and another 28 wounded in two simultaneous bomb attacks in Syria's Aleppo province, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

The attack took place when two bomb-laden motorbikes, one in the center of al-Bab and the other in the town of Qabasin, exploded simultaneously.

The explosion in Al-Bab's center, which took place near the Omar Ibn al-Khattab mosque, left two civilians dead and another 15 injured, two of which were serious. The second explosion took place in an open market in Qabasin town and injured 13 civilians.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, security forces blame the attack on the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Al-Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military's Operation Euphrates Shield.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Syria Turkey Aleppo 2016 Market Mosque From

Recent Stories

OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in S ..

20 seconds ago

Proposed UN plan mulls to control hate speech on s ..

25 minutes ago

Visa fee waiver for children visiting UAE starts f ..

40 minutes ago

Benami property , FRB seizes PML-N Senator's 6,000 ..

14 seconds ago

Angola Hopes Russia-Africa Forum to Boost Ties Wit ..

16 seconds ago

France government approves Canada trade deal

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.