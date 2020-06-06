UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blamed On Taliban Kills 11 Pro-govt Afghan Militiamen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Bomb blamed on Taliban kills 11 pro-govt Afghan militiamen

A roadside bomb in northern Afghanistan killed 11 pro-government militiamen when it tore through a truck in a Saturday pre-dawn attack that officials blamed on the Taliban

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :A roadside bomb in northern Afghanistan killed 11 pro-government militiamen when it tore through a truck in a Saturday pre-dawn attack that officials blamed on the Taliban.

The group were travelling through Badakshan province to assist security forces in the area, officials said.

A local commander was among the fatalities, provincial governor's spokesman Sanaullah Rohani told AFP.

Badakshan provincial council member Abduallah Naji said the Taliban were responsible for the incident but the militants have so far not claimed the attack.

Local militias often work with overstretched security forces in Afghanistan, and have been regularly targeted by the Taliban.

The attack comes as overall violence has ebbed across much of Afghanistan following the Taliban's surprise three-day ceasefire against Afghan forces last month.

Officials have blamed some deadly attacks on the Taliban since the truce ended on May 26.

The US air force also carried out strikes against the militants in separate provinces this week for the first time since the ceasefire.

Washington signed a landmark deal with the Taliban in February, pledging to withdraw all troops from the country in return for security guarantees.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Governor February May All From

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise

2 minutes ago

US Federal Judge Limits Use of Non-Lethal Weapons ..

2 minutes ago

Canada needs Immigrants despite Covid-19 situation

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Army hits 8th Indian spying quadcopter on ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,855 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Durable Afghan peace, stability inevitable for reg ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.