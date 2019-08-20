Bomb Blast Destroys Hospital Building in Northeastern Syria - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Private hospital building in the Syrian northeastern city of Al Hasakah collapsed as a result of bombing with the improvised explosive devices, local media reported on Monday.

The building of the Al Salaam private hospital collapsed in the village of Al Sheikh Ahmad south of the city of Al Hasakah, al-Watan newspaper reported, adding that unidentified attackers blew up the building with several explosive devices.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.