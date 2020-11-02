Bomb Blast in Afghan City of Lashkar Gah Kills 7 - Governor of Helmand Province

A bomb blast in the town of Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand killed seven, the governor of the province, Yasin Khan, said Monday

According to the governor, there were women and children among the killed.