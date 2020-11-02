UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast In Afghan City Of Lashkar Gah Kills 7 - Governor Of Helmand Province

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:09 PM

A bomb blast in the town of Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand killed seven, the governor of the province, Yasin Khan, said Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) A bomb blast in the town of Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand killed seven, the governor of the province, Yasin Khan, said Monday.

According to the governor, there were women and children among the killed.

