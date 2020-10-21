Bomb Blast In Afghan District Of Lashkar Gah Kills 5 People - Police Security Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:43 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A bomb blast in the Afghan district Lashkar Gah killed four policemen and a policeman's son, a police security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The regional governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, confirmed the incident but declined to comment on casualties.