Bomb Blast in Afghan District of Lashkar Gah Kills 5 People - Police Security Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A bomb blast in the Afghan district Lashkar Gah killed four policemen and a policeman's son, a police security source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A bomb blast in the Afghan district Lashkar Gah killed four policemen and a policeman's son, a police security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The regional governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, confirmed the incident but declined to comment on casualties.