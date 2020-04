(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Nahri Saraj District, left seven people killed and two injured, local police chief Mohammad Ismail Khpalwak told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the police chief, the bomb exploded on a civilian vehicle near the town of Gereshk.