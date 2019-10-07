Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 10 - Governor's Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:00 PM
An explosion in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan killed 10 people and injured 27, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the local governor, said Monday
The explosives were placed on a motorbike, the spokesman said in a video statement sent to the media.
The injured have been taken to the hospital, some of them are in critical condition.
The incident took place at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).