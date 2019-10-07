UrduPoint.com
date 2019-10-07

Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 10 - Governor's Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 10 - Governor's Spokesman

An explosion in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan killed 10 people and injured 27, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the local governor, said Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) An explosion in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan killed 10 people and injured 27, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the local governor, said Monday.

The explosives were placed on a motorbike, the spokesman said in a video statement sent to the media.

The injured have been taken to the hospital, some of them are in critical condition.

The incident took place at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

