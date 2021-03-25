UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar Kills 3 Police Officers - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Kills 3 Police Officers - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A bomb detonated in the Arghandab district of the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, killing three police officers, a source in the governor's office told Sputnik Thursday.

The source added that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device and accused the Taliban of involvement.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Police Governor Kandahar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

13 minutes ago

Over Half of Likely US Voters Support Biden Handli ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Watchdog Warns Drug Abuse Among Elderly is ' ..

1 minute ago

Suez Canal suspends traffic as bid to refloat grou ..

1 minute ago

Proust scholars unearth inspiration for Charles Sw ..

1 minute ago

India series defeat would not change England: Stok ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.