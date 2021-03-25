(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A bomb detonated in the Arghandab district of the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, killing three police officers, a source in the governor's office told Sputnik Thursday.

The source added that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device and accused the Taliban of involvement.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.