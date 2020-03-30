(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A bomb blast in the village of Nave Mazri, in the Arghandab district of Kandahar Province, left one civilian killed and one Afghan National Army soldier injured, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb blast.

No one has taken responsibility for the explosion so far.