Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 5 Civilians Injured - Police Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 5 Civilians Injured - Police Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A bomb explosion in the Afghan city of Kandahar left five civilians injured, police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman the explosion took place in Aino Mina in the afternoon while the security forces were on patrol. The security forces were not harmed in the incident.

The Taliban movement has not made any comments yet.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

