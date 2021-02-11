UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Kills 1, Injures 4 People - Eyewitnesses

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A bomb explosion has killed one civilian and injured four others, including police officers, in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Four people, including two policemen, were injured and one civilian was killed in the blast," eyewitnesses said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. (04:00 GMT), as an improvised explosive device detonated near a police checkpoint in the Ring Road area of the Behsud district.

Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police chief, confirmed that the blast had injured a police officer.

