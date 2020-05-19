A bomb blast in the province of Zabul in southern Afghanistan killed four civilians and injured nine others, Mohammad Lal Amiri, a spokesman for the Zabul police headquarters, told Sputnik

The blast came from a roadside bomb in the Mezana district late on Monday, the police spokesman said. According to Amiri, it was planted by militants.

The Taliban movement has not commented yet.