Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Zabul Kills 4 Civilians, Injures 9 - Police Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A bomb blast in the province of Zabul in southern Afghanistan killed four civilians and injured nine others, Mohammad Lal Amiri, a spokesman for the Zabul police headquarters, told Sputnik.

The blast came from a roadside bomb in the Mezana district late on Monday, the police spokesman said. According to Amiri, it was planted by militants.

The Taliban movement has not commented yet.

