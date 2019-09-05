Bomb Blast in Kabul Kills 5, Injures Over 40 - Afghan Public Health Ministry

At least five people were killed and 42 others injured as a result of the Thursday explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Afghan Public Health Ministry reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) At least five people were killed and 42 others injured as a result of the Thursday explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Afghan Public Health Ministry reported.

"The blast injured 42 and killed 5 people," the source told Sputnik.

Earlier this morning, Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman said in a statement that there was an explosion in Kabul, in the PD9 district at 10:10 a.m. (05:40 GMT).

Marwa Amini, a deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed to Sputnik that an explosion had taken place. According to her, a vehicle exploded near Abdul Haq square.

PD9 was hit by another explosion on Monday.