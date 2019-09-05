UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blast In Kabul Kills 5, Injures Over 40 - Afghan Public Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:33 PM

Bomb Blast in Kabul Kills 5, Injures Over 40 - Afghan Public Health Ministry

At least five people were killed and 42 others injured as a result of the Thursday explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Afghan Public Health Ministry reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) At least five people were killed and 42 others injured as a result of the Thursday explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Afghan Public Health Ministry reported.

"The blast injured 42 and killed 5 people," the source told Sputnik.

Earlier this morning, Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman said in a statement that there was an explosion in Kabul, in the PD9 district at 10:10 a.m. (05:40 GMT).

Marwa Amini, a deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed to Sputnik that an explosion had taken place. According to her, a vehicle exploded near Abdul Haq square.

PD9 was hit by another explosion on Monday.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Vehicle

Recent Stories

Rs1.3 million recovered from token tax defaulters

2 minutes ago

France's number two airline suspends some flights, ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties to Kurils ..

7 minutes ago

Rigorous drive in the offing for judicious use of ..

7 minutes ago

'Clay pots' demand rises in Muharram

7 minutes ago

Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls for 'Return to Normality ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.