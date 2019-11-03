UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast In Mali Kills 2 Servicemen, 6 More Injured - Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Two Malian soldiers were killed and six more injured as a result of a blast of an improvised explosive device in the central part of the country, the national Armed Forces said on Sunday in a statement.

"On Saturday, November 2, 2019, during the patrol mission, a vehicle of the Malian Armed Forces was hit by a blast of an improvised explosive device in the settlement of Douvombo near the town of Bandiagara (Mopti province). Two people were killed, six more injured," the statement said.

The injured were evacuated with a military helicopter to a hospital in the town of Sevare.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

The tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, however sporadic clashes are taking place so far.

