Bomb Blast in Somalian Capital of Mogadishu Leaves At Least Seven Injured - Reports

A bomb blast near the port of the Somalian capital Mogadishu has left at least seven people injured, the country's Hiiraan Online portal reports on Saturday, citing sources at the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) A bomb blast near the port of the Somalian capital Mogadishu has left at least seven people injured, the country's Hiiraan Online portal reports on Saturday, citing sources at the scene.

According to the portal, the blast happened at a revenue office located opposite an entrance to the city's port in the Hamar Jajab district at 08:00 local time [05:00 GMT].

Gunfire can still be heard in the region as armed clashes continue, the portal said.

No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack, the portal added.

The latest blast in Mogadishu follows in the wake of an explosion near a Turkish school on June 18 that left multiple people with injuries.