UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan Kills Two Children - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:33 PM

Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan Kills Two Children - Police

Two children died after a bomb exploded on a motorcycle in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, Jamal Nasir, the spokesman for the local police, told Sputnik, adding that the blast also injured five civilians

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Two children died after a bomb exploded on a motorcycle in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, Jamal Nasir, the spokesman for the local police, told Sputnik, adding that the blast also injured five civilians.

"Two children were killed and 5 other people were injured in the explosion," Nasir said, adding that the bomb exploded in the evening hours.

According to the spokesman, the incident happened in the fifth district of the city.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Died Kandahar Nasir

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

19 minutes ago

French Gov't Plans Additional $1.1Bln for Local 'G ..

1 minute ago

EU May Allow Foreign Ministers to Start Meeting Of ..

1 minute ago

Spain's Autonomous Community of Valencia Registers ..

1 minute ago

Retired Admiral Kenneth Braithwaite Sworn in as Ne ..

1 minute ago

Convenor FPCCI condoles death of former Commission ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.