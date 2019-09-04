UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast In Southwestern Syria Injures 4 Military Personnel - Reports

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

Bomb Blast in Southwestern Syria Injures 4 Military Personnel - Reports

At least four Syrian servicemen sustained injuries as a result of an explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists in the southwestern province of Daraa, media reported on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) At least four Syrian servicemen sustained injuries as a result of an explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists in the southwestern province of Daraa, media reported on Wednesday.

An explosive device detonated in Zaizoun area in Daraa countryside on Wednesday morning, wounding four soldiers who were then hospitalized, according to Syrian Arab news Agency.

Several troops were injured in a military vehicle on Saturday in the same province after an explosive device left behind by terrorists went off.

