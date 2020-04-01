Bomb Blast Injures 1 Policeman, 3 Civilians in Southeastern Afghanistan - Local Police

An explosion in the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika injured four people on Tuesday, including one policeman, Shah Mohammad Arian, the provincial police spokesman, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) An explosion in the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika injured four people on Tuesday, including one policeman, Shah Mohammad Arian, the provincial police spokesman, told Sputnik.

"The bomb blast hit a police car, killed one policeman and three civilians," Arian said, adding that two people were in a critical condition.

No militant group has commented on the incident that took place in the city of Sharan, the provincial capital.