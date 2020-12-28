Bomb Blast Injures 6 Civilians in Kabul - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A bomb explosion injured six civilians in the Guzargah neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, the city police told Sputnik.

"Six civilians were injured in a bomb blast in the Guzargah area of Kabul's 7th district," the police said.

The Tolo news channel said the bomb was planted on a bicycle and appeared to have targeted a bus carrying government employees of the national statistics agency.

It is the second explosion to rock the capital on Monday. A magnetic bomb attached to a security forces vehicle went off in Kabul's District 4 in the morning, leaving no casualties. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.