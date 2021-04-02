KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A bomb detonated near a road in Afghanistan's western Herat province, injuring seven civilians on their way to another district, the provincial governor's office said on Friday.

"A roadside bomb exploded in the Chahar Dara area of the Kushk-e-Kohna district of the Herat province this morning, and injured seven women," the Herat Governor's Office said.

The injured civilians were traveling from one area to another when the mine exploded, according to the statement.

The Taliban are yet to comment on the incident.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed a deal that envisions the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan talks to put an end to the internal armed conflict. Despite the agreement, violence has persisted and the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government appear to have yielded little or no result so far.

On Wednesday, the US expressed concerns that trying to keep former President Donald Trump's May 1 deadline for a total US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was "unrealistic and dangerous."