Bomb Blast Kills 2 Venezuelan Soldiers At Colombian Border - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Bomb Blast Kills 2 Venezuelan Soldiers at Colombian Border - Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Two Venezuelan soldiers died after stepping on a landmine during an operation against Colombian militancy near the national border, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said Thursday.

"With a deep pain we report the death of senior sergeant Andriel Isturiz Sojo...

and junior sergeant Jesus Alexander Vasquez Perez," the minister said in a statement.

Nine other soldiers were wounded in what the defense ministry called an act of terrorism. The personnel were taken to a military hospital.

The Venezuelan government launched Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 in the western state of Apure on March 21 in an effort to root out militants from the border area. Venezuela says they are trying to control the border with a tacit approval from Bogota.

