Bomb Blast Kills 5 Policemen In Afghanistan's Central Ghazni Province - Official

Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Bomb Blast Kills 5 Policemen in Afghanistan's Central Ghazni Province - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A roadside bomb blast killed five policemen in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, Naseer Ahmad Faqiri, the director of the provincial council, told Sputnik.

"The explosion hit a police car after 12 pm [07:30 GMT] in the Khosh area of the Dih Yak district of the [Ghazni] province and killed five policemen," Faqiri said.

Ghazni police chief confirmed to Sputnik that five policemen were killed in the incident.

In a separate incident, five Afghan soldiers were injured after an army vehicle was attacked in Ghazni on Sunday, according to Faqiri.

