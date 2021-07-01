Bomb Blast Kills 8 Police Officers, 1 Soldier in Western Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A car bomb has gone off in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, leaving eight police officers and one soldier dead, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The explosion took place near the Ghourian district police headquarters last night.

Afghanistan is witnessing another spike in violence as foreign troops started withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have recently launched an offensive and made some territorial gains, especially in northern Afghanistan