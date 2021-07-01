UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast Kills 8 Police Officers, 1 Soldier In Western Afghanistan - Source

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A car bomb has gone off in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, leaving eight police officers and one soldier dead, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The explosion took place near the Ghourian district police headquarters last night.

Afghanistan is witnessing another spike in violence as foreign troops started withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have recently launched an offensive and made some territorial gains, especially in northern Afghanistan

More Stories From World

