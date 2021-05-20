Bomb Blast Kills 9 Civilians in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A roadside bomb has exploded in the southern province of Helmand in Afghanistan on Thursday morning killing nine civilians, some of them women and children, Tolo news reported.

The blast in the Bushran area of the city of Lashkar Gah occurred after a civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, the Afghan media reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The security situation has deteriorated in the region as the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops despite the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations.