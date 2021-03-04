(@FahadShabbir)

A doctor was killed as a result of a bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor's office said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A doctor was killed as a result of a bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor's office said on Thursday.

The blast took place in the third district in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, the local authorities added.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Tolo news reported that the victim was a female doctor working for the maternity ward of the province's public hospital.

The explosive device was attached to a rickshaw in which she was traveling on Thursday morning, the broadcaster added.

The incident comes two days after the murder of three female employees of the Enikass tv channel in Jalalabad. The media workers were shot and killed on their way from office on Tuesday afternoon in two separate attacks.