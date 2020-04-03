UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast Kills Haqqani Network Militants In Eastern Afghanistan - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Bomb Blast Kills Haqqani Network Militants in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

Three insurgents from the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network accidentally blew themselves up on Friday in the village of Liwankhilo in the eastern Afghan province of Khost, a local police spokesman told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Three insurgents from the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network accidentally blew themselves up on Friday in the village of Liwankhilo in the eastern Afghan province of Khost, a local police spokesman told Sputnik.

"The blast killed three members of the Haqqani network, including members of the Tupan group, and left four others seriously injured," Adil Haider said.

The injured were picked up by the Afghan security forces and are receiving medical assistance, the spokesman added. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

