Bomb Blast Kills Provincial Council Deputy Chief In Central Afghanistan - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Bomb Blast Kills Provincial Council Deputy Chief in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A bomb went off in the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor province on Tuesday, leaving a senior member of the provincial council dead and another one injured, governor spokesman Arif Aber said, hours after a similar attack killed the deputy governor of Kabul and his secretary.

According to Aber, an improvised explosive device killed Abdul Rahman Atshan, the deputy head of the provincial council, and wounded another council member, Abdul Rahim Rezazada.

Sources say that the bomb hit the car carrying the two officials at around 1 p.m. (8:30 GMT). The video of the incident shows that the vehicle was engulfed by fire after the blast.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which came hours after the deputy governor of the eastern Kabul province and his secretary had been killed in a bomb blast. The Afghan presidential palace has blamed the Taliban for the attack.

