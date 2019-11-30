UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast Kills Senior Afghan Border Commander In Helmand - Spokesman

Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:18 PM

Bomb Blast Kills Senior Afghan Border Commander in Helmand - Spokesman

A roadside bomb blast killed Commander Brigadier Zahir Gul Muqbal of the Afghan border forces in the Helmand province on Saturday, the regional governor's spokesman said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A roadside bomb blast killed Commander Brigadier Zahir Gul Muqbal of the Afghan border forces in the Helmand province on Saturday, the regional governor's spokesman said.

Three other military men were injured, Omar Zwak said. The bomb hit a tank convoy traveling to the Marja district at around 9:30 a.m.

, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Sardar Mohammad Sarwari, a reporter from the Kabul-based Shamshad tv network who was traveling with the convoy, was also hurt.

The Taliban has taken responsibility for the bombing. The militant group controls much of the southern Afghan province and national security forces were conducting an operation there to seize it back.

