Bomb Blast Kills Two Religious Scholars In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

A bomb explosion hit a car in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Saturday and killed two religious scholars, a civilian source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) A bomb explosion hit a car in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Saturday and killed two religious scholars, a civilian source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the explosion occurred before 12:00 pm local time (7:30 GMT) in the Lal Pur district of the province, which is close to the Afghan-Pakistani border.

Moreover, another scholar and a driver were injured during the incident, the source said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

