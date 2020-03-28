Bomb Blast Kills Two Religious Scholars in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) A bomb explosion hit a car in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Saturday and killed two religious scholars, a civilian source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the explosion occurred before 12:00 pm local time (7:30 GMT) in the Lal Pur district of the province, which is close to the Afghan-Pakistani border.

Moreover, another scholar and a driver were injured during the incident, the source said.