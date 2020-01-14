UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blast Outside Capital Mogadishu Kills 3

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Bomb blast outside capital Mogadishu kills 3

At least three Somali government soldiers were killed and two wounded when a bomb blast targeted a security convoy on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, officials said

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three Somali government soldiers were killed and two wounded when a bomb blast targeted a security convoy on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, officials said. The attack took place in the vicinity of Elasha Biyaha in the lower Shabelle region.

Abdi Mohamud, a police official in Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the attack was a roadside bomb blast targeting security forces guarding Turkish nationals working at road construction linking Mogadishu and the town of Afgoye, lower Shabelle.

Turkey's Embassy in Mogadishu confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency, saying that there were no Turkish casualties in the attack.

Al-Shabaab, a Somali-based terror group linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack via its radio station and website, saying that it targeted Turkish officials.

On Dec. 28, at least 85 people, including two Turkish nationals were killed and over 150 others wounded in a truck suicide attack in Mogadishu, in another attack claimed by al-Shabaab.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia on the principle of "win-win" relations, including over 150 development aid projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency since 2011.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Suicide Attack Police Bomb Blast Road Mogadishu Government

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

23 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

28 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

41 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

46 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

49 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.