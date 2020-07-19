UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blasts In Syria's Damascus Leave 1 Person Killed, Another Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bomb Blasts in Syria's Damascus Leave 1 Person Killed, Another Injured - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) One person has been killed and another was injured during an explosion of two bombs in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, two explosive devices detonated near the Anas Bin Malik Mosque in the Naher Aisha district of Damascus.

The incident took place just a day before the country opens its polling stations to elect lawmakers for the unicameral parliament. The vote was initially scheduled to take place on April 13 but was postponed due to pandemic fears.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Parliament Vote Damascus April Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

45 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

45 minutes ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

1 hour ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

1 hour ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

1 hour ago

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.