CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) One person has been killed and another was injured during an explosion of two bombs in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, two explosive devices detonated near the Anas Bin Malik Mosque in the Naher Aisha district of Damascus.

The incident took place just a day before the country opens its polling stations to elect lawmakers for the unicameral parliament. The vote was initially scheduled to take place on April 13 but was postponed due to pandemic fears.