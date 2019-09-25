Bomb Explodes Injuring Five In Southern Turkey: State Media
Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:00 AM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Five people on a police bus were injured Wednesday when a roadside bomb exploded in the southern Turkish province of Adana, state media reported.
The blast was either an "improvised explosive device or a different type of bomb", the governor, Mahmut Demirtas, told Anadolu news agency. One of those hurt was a police officer, he said, but the casualties did not suffer serious injuries.