UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Explosion Hits Minibus In Kabul, Leaving 3 People Killed, 11 Injured - Police Source

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Bomb Explosion Hits Minibus in Kabul, Leaving 3 People Killed, 11 Injured - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A minibus was hit on Thursday by a bomb explosion in the 17th district of the Afghan capital of Kabul, with three people killed and 11 more injured in the incident, a source in police told Sputnik.

The minibus reportedly belonged to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which was confirmed by a ministerial source.

The source in the ministry also told Sputnik about six fatalities and 16 injuries.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Police Technology Doha Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

9 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

10 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

10 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

10 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

10 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.