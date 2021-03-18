Bomb Explosion Hits Minibus in Kabul, Leaving 3 People Killed, 11 Injured - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A minibus was hit on Thursday by a bomb explosion in the 17th district of the Afghan capital of Kabul, with three people killed and 11 more injured in the incident, a source in police told Sputnik.

The minibus reportedly belonged to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which was confirmed by a ministerial source.

The source in the ministry also told Sputnik about six fatalities and 16 injuries.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.