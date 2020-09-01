UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Explosion Occurs In Capital Of Afghanistan's Paktia Province, 6 Servicemen Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:50 AM

Bomb Explosion Occurs in Capital of Afghanistan's Paktia Province, 6 Servicemen Injured

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A bomb explosion has occurred in Gardez, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia Province, a local government spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A few minutes ago, a bomb exploded in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. Auxiliary forces have arrived in the area," provincial spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal confirmed to Sputnik.

Governor of Paktia Province Mohammad Halim Fidai said in a statement that at least six servicemen of the Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) were injured.

"The first blast occurred at 5:30 a.

m. [01:30 GMT on Tuesday] ... Security forces cleared the area and two suicide bombers were killed. So far, six members of the public protection force have been injured," Fidai said.

The Taliban took responsibility for the bomb blast, claiming that dozens of Afghan soldiers were killed and wounded as a result of the explosion.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense. In August, the Kabul administration agreed to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, which is expected to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks under the US-Taliban peace deal.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Suicide August Government

Recent Stories

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

5 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

7 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

7 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

8 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

7 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.