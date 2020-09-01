(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A bomb explosion has occurred in Gardez, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia Province, a local government spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A few minutes ago, a bomb exploded in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. Auxiliary forces have arrived in the area," provincial spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal confirmed to Sputnik.

Governor of Paktia Province Mohammad Halim Fidai said in a statement that at least six servicemen of the Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) were injured.

"The first blast occurred at 5:30 a.

m. [01:30 GMT on Tuesday] ... Security forces cleared the area and two suicide bombers were killed. So far, six members of the public protection force have been injured," Fidai said.

The Taliban took responsibility for the bomb blast, claiming that dozens of Afghan soldiers were killed and wounded as a result of the explosion.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense. In August, the Kabul administration agreed to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, which is expected to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks under the US-Taliban peace deal.