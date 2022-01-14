UrduPoint.com

Bomb Found At Delhi Flower Market

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Indian bomb disposal experts cordoned off a busy flower market in the capital New Delhi Friday after finding an improvised explosive device left in an abandoned bag, police said

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Indian bomb disposal experts cordoned off a busy flower market in the capital New Delhi Friday after finding an improvised explosive device left in an abandoned bag, police said.

"The site is under a police cordon and we have recovered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device)," a police officer told AFP.

"Everything else including who left the bag there and the kind of explosive inside the bag is a matter of investigation."Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana told the NDTV news channel the bag was left behind by a customer who visited a shop to buy flowers at the Ghazipur wholesale flower market.

