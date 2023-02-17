UrduPoint.com

Bomb Found Not Far From US Embassy In Chile - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Bomb Found Not Far From US Embassy in Chile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) An explosive device was found on Friday in the Chilean capital, next to a building located 300 meters (984 feet) from the US Embassy, the 24 Horas news portal reported.

The unexploded ordnance was found in the morning next to the Millenium Las Condes high-rise, the report said.

The Chilean prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Millenium Las Condes is one of the most famous high-rise office buildings in Santiago. It is located in the heart of Las Condes, an important international business district, close to the US Embassy.

Related Topics

Business Santiago From

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

55 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

2 hours ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.