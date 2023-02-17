Bomb Found Not Far From US Embassy in Chile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) An explosive device was found on Friday in the Chilean capital, next to a building located 300 meters (984 feet) from the US Embassy, the 24 Horas news portal reported.

The unexploded ordnance was found in the morning next to the Millenium Las Condes high-rise, the report said.

The Chilean prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Millenium Las Condes is one of the most famous high-rise office buildings in Santiago. It is located in the heart of Las Condes, an important international business district, close to the US Embassy.