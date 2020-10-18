UrduPoint.com
Bomb Goes Off In National Security Office In Afghanistan's Kunduz, 4 Injured - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Bomb Goes Off in National Security Office in Afghanistan's Kunduz, 4 Injured - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) A magnetic bomb went off inside a National Directorate of Security (NDS) building in the northern city of Kunduz on Sunday, leaving four people injured, a department source told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 10:00 a.m. (5:30 GMT).

According to the source, the bomb was planted on a car of the deputy head of the Kunduz NDS office.

When the vehicle entered the building's premises and the official went to his workplace, a bomb detonated.

Four people sustained injuries, including the deputy's driver.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in bomb blasts and violent clashes since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.

