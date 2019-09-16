Bomb Hits Afghan Army Vehicle in Eastern Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

An explosion hit an Afghan National Army military vehicle in the Muhammad Aghai district of the Logar province on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) An explosion hit an Afghan National Army military vehicle in the Muhammad Aghai district of the Logar province on Monday.

The explosion took place at noon local time in the district of Mohammad Aghai, and members of the Taliban were nearby at the time filming the attack.

The video was later handed over to a local Logar reporter who shared it with Sputnik.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle, but the Taliban said that all of them have been killed.

Logar police chief spokesman Shapoor Ahmadzai declined to give information on the incident to Sputnik and said that "10 Taliban militants were killed and another one injured in an explosion in center of Logar and in Mohammad Aghai district."

Violence across Afghanistan still occurs regularly despite attempts at peace negotiations at multiple levels.