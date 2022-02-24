- Home
'Bomb' Hits Turkish Ship In Black Sea - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A bomb hit a Turkish ship in the Black sea that was en route from Ukraine to Romania, the NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.
According to the broadcaster, there are no casualties after the incident.
