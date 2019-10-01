UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Kills Three Oil Employees In East Syria: Monitor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:43 PM

Bomb kills three oil employees in east Syria: monitor

A bomb blast Tuesday near a key oil field in eastern Syria targeted US-backed fighters but killed three workers instead, a war monitor said Tuesday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A bomb blast Tuesday near a key oil field in eastern Syria targeted US-backed fighters but killed three workers instead, a war monitor said Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion occurred on the road outside the Al-Omar oilfield, the country's largest in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Al-Omar is under the control of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces who have been fighting the Islamic State group.

Part of the oil field is used as an SDF base, while workers have resumed production in another.

Tuesday's blast struck on the nearby road "as a vehicle transporting oil field employees drove by, killing three workers," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"The explosive device was detonated at a distance just after anSDF patrol had passed by," the head of the Britain-based monitoring groupsaid.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Syria Oil Road Vehicle

Recent Stories

King of Tonga visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention marks Internatio ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE launches Global Hub on Governance for SDGs

32 minutes ago

Sindh Govt announces release of Rs 412mln for Sind ..

4 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal la ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.