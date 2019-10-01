Bomb kills three oil employees in east Syria: monitor

A bomb blast Tuesday near a key oil field in eastern Syria targeted US-backed fighters but killed three workers instead, a war monitor said Tuesday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A bomb blast Tuesday near a key oil field in eastern Syria targeted US-backed fighters but killed three workers instead, a war monitor said Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion occurred on the road outside the Al-Omar oilfield, the country's largest in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Al-Omar is under the control of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces who have been fighting the Islamic State group.

Part of the oil field is used as an SDF base, while workers have resumed production in another.

Tuesday's blast struck on the nearby road "as a vehicle transporting oil field employees drove by, killing three workers," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"The explosive device was detonated at a distance just after anSDF patrol had passed by," the head of the Britain-based monitoring groupsaid.